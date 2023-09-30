Guillem Farres Announces Departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Another off-season move, Guillem Farres announces his departure from the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad. Farres was injured at round three of the 2023 Pro Motocross season and by around late July we heard he would be moving on for 2024. In the coming days, we should have the announcement of Farres landing at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Farres' words about his experience with Star and the team are in the next paragraph.

Guillem Farres - "What a rollercoaster year! From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. I want to thank the whole Star Racing Yamaha Team for picking me up from the grocery store and giving me the opportunity to come to the US, I also want to give special thanks to Gareth Swanepoel and Christoph Selent for giving me the craziest call I have ever received. Justin and Jillian for being my second family and sticking with me through thick and thin. Wish we could’ve done bigger things but sometimes things don't work out the way we like. I also want to thank all of the mechanics and every staff member on the team. This was definitely a year to remember."

