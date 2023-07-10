Glenn Coldenhoff Injured | MXoN News

Disaster for The Netherlands at the 2023 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, as Glenn Coldenhoff has withdrawn from the event following a crash in the Open qualification heat. Coldenhoff crashed on lap one and suffered a broken rib, as well as a concussion, and those issues will stop him from taking part in the festivities. The KMNV – the Dutch federation – announced the news via social media.

"Glenn Coldenhoff will no longer be in action during the MX of Nations in Ernee this weekend," the KMNV mentioned in a statement. "Coldenhoff came in contact with Isak Gifting during the qualification heat and fell hard. When he fell, he suffered a concussion and a broken rib. Due to Glenn dropping out, only Kay de Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen will be up and running tomorrow."

It was the Open qualification heat that was dropped by The Netherlands, of course, so the nation managed to transfer in ninth place. It will be extremely difficult for them to achieve a result of note tomorrow, as they will take full points for Coldenhoff in one moto. Seventh was their ranking at the event one year ago.