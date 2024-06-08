Announcements ahead of the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations continue to flood timelines. The news that was released today, that of the trio selected for Team Germany, is rather poignant – this is a team that will be a clear contender for the Chamberlain Trophy. Ken Roczen (MXGP), Simon Längenfelder (MX2) and Max Nagl (Open) will represent the 2012 victors.

"This one feels extra fun for me as Matterley Basin is one of my favorite tracks. I am hoping for good teamwork with Simon and Max, and an exciting weekend. If we can make smart choices and avoid making little mistakes, and of course the big mistakes too, I think we can have a shot at the podium! We have a really strong team and everyone has experience at the MXoN and at Matterley Basin. I am really looking forward to the event this year." – Ken Roczen

Ken Roczen needs no introduction, of course, but what makes the line-up so brilliant? Simon Längenfelder, currently third in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, has been a mainstay on the MX2 podium. '516' will be one of four riders who could win the MX2 division and so his haul of points will be invaluable. Längenfelder won the first Grand Prix of his career via 1-1 scores at Matterley Basin back in 2022, beating Tom Vialle in the process.

Onlookers could tut when they see that Max Nagl, a retired Grand Prix rider, on the line-up, but his current form is just incredible. Nagl leads the ADAC MX Masters by 112 points over Tom Koch, the nation's Open rider last term, and has won 11 of 18 motos thus far, beating riders like Jordi Tixier and Henry Jacobi. It is the best possible option for their third athlete, without doubt. Remember that Nagl is a nine-time Grand Prix winner too. This team oozes experience and momentum.