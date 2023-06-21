GASGAS Extend Caden Braswell Deal | News

Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing have just announced that Caden Braswell's fill-in stint has been extended for an additional four rounds. Braswell, who parted ways with Phoenix Honda at the conclusion of Monster Energy Supercross, was initially signed to a four-race deal with the squad.

All involved would have been disappointed with the results that Braswell yielded through two rounds; he was twentieth in points when the series exited California and had a season-best result of sixteenth. Fortunately, Thunder Valley marked a turnaround of sorts and he was scored in twelfth overall via 12-12 results. High Point, the most recent round, was even better and a ninth place marked his first top-ten of the campaign. Such success resulted in this extension.

"I am very excited to continue with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team. I'm looking forward to the next rounds and to continue improving my results."

GASGAS' official communication confirmed that Pierce Brown will return in the not-so-distant future. A return at RedBud has not been made official yet, however, as his status is still unclear.