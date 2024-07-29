Garrett Marchbanks to Kawasaki | News

Garrett Marchbanks has been named as a Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki star, effective immediately, following his recent dismissal from the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha team. Marchbanks has been spotted in 'green' today – his appointment was confirmed via a social media post on the official Kawasaki channels.

"@PCRaceTeam announces the addition of @GMarchbanks36 starting at Unadilla and for the 2025 season."

Marchbanks' removal from Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha was shared in the week prior to Washougal. '26' had competed in 450MX prior to that and posted a season-best finish of seventh at RedBud. The leap to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki means that he will race in 250MX at the final three rounds of 2024 Pro Motocross and in 250SMX come the playoffs. Marchbanks is 21st in 250SMX, after impressive results in Monster Energy Supercross, and so it is likely that he will claw his way into an automatic transfer spot.

Note that this is more than a deal for the final portion of this term: this is a premature start to the contract that he has signed for 2025. The well-publicized deal was done in the middle of the indoor season. Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker are all confirmed to return. News of Austin Forkner and Ty Masterpool's respective contracts is expected in due course.