FXR – 25.5 VAPOR LE Defines Progession

FOREST LAKE, MN - Progression is defined as the act of moving forward to an advanced state. The all-new 2025.5 FXR Vapor line of motocross gear exemplifies the innovation of fit and comfort by combining the industry leading qualities from our Helium and Revo moto gear. By bringing together technological advances and core user experience, the FXR Vapor LE establishes the new standard for premium motocross apparel.

Jersey: $69.99



The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Vapor jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow. The Vapor jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction.

Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

Slim fit design

Shaped front collar for improved comfort

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints.

Pant: $199.99



The Vapor Pant is based on the Helium chassis, keeping all the same benefits of the Helium pant with Omni-Stretch fabric and class leading fit and mobility.