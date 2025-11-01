FXR – 25.5 VAPOR LE Defines Progession

FOREST LAKE, MN - Progression is defined as the act of moving forward to an advanced state. The all-new 2025.5 FXR Vapor line of motocross gear exemplifies the innovation of fit and comfort by combining the industry leading qualities from our Helium and Revo moto gear. By bringing together technological advances and core user experience, the FXR Vapor LE establishes the new standard for premium motocross apparel.
Jersey: $69.99
The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Vapor jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow. The Vapor jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction.
- Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort
- Slim fit design
- Shaped front collar for improved comfort
- Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure
- Fade-free sublimation prints.
Pant:
$199.99
The Vapor Pant is based on the Helium chassis, keeping all the same benefits of the Helium pant with Omni-Stretch fabric and class leading fit and mobility.
- M-3 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility
- Main shell constructed of lightweight perforated Omni-Stretch fabric which offers high levels of flexibility, strength and ventilation
- Auto-Buckle waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit
- Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased
contact area
- Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric
- Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability
- Adjustable Hook and Loop side waist system for a personalized fit
- Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
- Fade-free sublimation prints