Freddie Noren Signs with Madd Parts Kawasaki for 2024

After a bit of speculation for Freddie Noren's future, wether he would land at HEP full-time in 2024 or return to Madd Parts Kawasaki for Supercross, we now have an answer. Noren has re-signed with Madd Parts Kawasaki and joining them as they expand their racing schedule to all of Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross in the upcoming year.

Madd Parts Kawasaki inks deal with Freddie Norén for the entire 2024 Supercross, Motocross, and SMX Season

Edwardsville, IL., October 6, 2023 – The MaddParts.com Kawasaki team will make their entrance into the 2024 season with a commitment to run all 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship with the newly appointed #22 of Freddie Norén. The team is excited to welcome back Norén after a very successful 2023 season that saw the Swedish native capture a career best 8th in the Motocross Championship, 21st in the Supercross Championship, and 11th in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

The 2023 accomplishments don’t stop there for Norén, as he clinched a career-best 7th overall at the Red Bud National and was the only 450 premier class rider to race in all 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross Championship. The stellar season also moved Norén into the 6th all-time

premier class Pro Motocross starts (120), just behind Kyle Lewis, Mike Larocco, and John Dowd. A big thank you for these impressive stats that were supplied by Fowlers Facts.

The MaddParts.com, Galaxy Cloaking Kawasaki team has continued an organic path of growth over its 260 entries in the Supercross and Pro Motocross series to become a competitive force against the Goliath factory teams. In 2023 the team was able to make huge strides forward, finishing an impressive 5th in the final round of the 450 SuperMotocross Championship (Colt Nichols), win a 450 LCQ (Norén), and have four (4) supported 450 riders finish inside the top 35 in the Supercross Championship. The team will continue to field a 3-rider 450 squad aboard the Kawasaki KX450SR machines and will announce the remaining two riders very soon.