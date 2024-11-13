FLY Reveal De Carli Deal | News

FLY Racing has further strengthened its position in the off-road space, thanks to a multi-year contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli. The deal will see Lucas Coenen, Sacha Coenen and Simon Längenfelder in FLY Racing gear when the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship jumps into life on March 02.

"Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli has been a permanent staple in MXGP and is the perfect team to align with FLY Racing for the long term. Winning is in their DNA and represents a leap forward for FLY Racing globally. We have no doubt that Red Bull KTM will have FLY Racing at the front of the MXGP field for years to come." – Anthony Armsby (Sr. Director of Marketing for Western Power Sports)

Lucas Coenen joins FLY Racing ahead of his debut in the MXGP class; he exited the MX2 class after two seasons and 10 Grand Prix victories. Coenen will be the sole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli rider in MXGP – Simon Längenfelder (three victories) and Sacha Coenen (two) will chase MX2 glory.

This marks the first time that FLY Racing has joined forces with a factory effort in the FIM Motocross World Championship. The brand's most prolific team was Wilvo Yamaha MXGP in 2017; Shaun Simpson won a Grand Prix (Indonesia) in FLY that year.

"We are happy to start a collaboration with FLY Racing; we cannot wait to work with them. It is a brand that has grown a lot in recent years. We will be the first MXGP team in Europe to represent FLY Racing and we are proud to enter with them exclusively. In our team with Lucas, Simon and Sacha, we will work to bring the brand to an even higher level in MXGP and MX2. Welcome FLY Racing and the FLY Family to our KTM family." – Davide De Carli (Team Manager)

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship will start at a new circuit in Argentina on March 02. The Grand Prix contingent will return to Europe for round two at the Grand Prix of Castilla-La Mancha, Cozar, then a visit to the famous circuit of St. Jean d'Angely will follow.