FLY Racing Launch 2025 Offering | News

Boise, ID- Welcome to 2025! FLY Racing is proud and excited to release the 2025 line to the off-road motorcycling world. For the past 27 years, FLY Racing has endeavored to push the boundaries of performance. A dream started as simple designs drawn on a cocktail napkin, has grown into the quintessential off-road motorcycling apparel brand.

Leading the way for FLY Racing is the revolutionary Formula S helmet. The first smart helmet of its kind, the Formula S has brought never-before-seen technology to riders worldwide. This cutting edge helmet applies the game changing Advanced Impact System (AIS), enhanced with RHEON Impact Energy Cells. Since 2018, the FLY Racing Formula helmet line has been the gold standard in helmet safety and performance.

New in the 2025 FLY Racing apparel lineup, riders will find updates and improvements throughout the offering. Durability has been increased in the high-wear knee area on the EVO and Lite pants via the addition of aramid fabric surrounding the heat resistant leather panels. The BOA Fit System continues to wow the world with its micro-adjustability. Since partnering with BOA in 2015, there simply has been no fit on the planet that can compare to what FLY Racing has created. With the widest lineup in the off-road world, we rest assured that we have exactly what you’re looking for.

FLY Racing’s commitment to progression can be seen in the goggle lineup, too. The addition of the Zone Elite brought a top-tier goggle to the fray. Its injection molded polycarbonate lens offers unparalleled clarity and peripheral vision to those that need it most. From the race ready Zone Elite to the enthusiast friendly Focus, FLY Racing has a goggle for every ask.

2025 is a renaissance year in the story of FLY Racing. Improvement. Refinement. Fearless Pursuit of perfection. That’s the FLY Racing way and we will never back away from that endless chase.