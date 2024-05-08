Our trusted partners at FLY Racing have aligned with Honda Powersports U.S. for the 2025 launch. Essentially, this means that the 'red' promotional material will feature the latest offering from FLY Racing. The official statement can be found below.

Boise, ID - FLY Racing is proud to collaborate on the 2025 launch of Honda Powersports U.S. CRF lineup. The inauguration of this new look marked a significant transition from prior years and one FLY Racing has relished being a part of.

"Working with Honda on this launch was a great opportunity and one that FLY Racing looks forward to capitalizing on for years to come. Partnering with iconic brands such as Honda is the directional shift that our brands are undertaking," said Anthony Armsby, Sr. Director of Marketing, WPS.

The launch of Honda’s 2025 line coincided with FLY Racing’s 2025 collection coming to market, the synergy undeniable. Keep an eye on Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas as he continues his impressive run in the Pro Motocross Championship this summer.

The launch video can be found HERE. For information on Honda's lineup, visit Motocross & Enduro Motorcycles - Honda, and to view the entire FLY Racing 2025 offering, visit FLYRacing.com and @FLYRacingUSA on social media for more unique content.