First Look

Suzuki has dropped the details on their 2024 Suzuki RM-Z lineup. Electric start? Nope, not quite. Scroll down to learn more.
2024 Suzuki RM-Z450
Legendary rider Ken Roczen proved the RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice. The RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling required to continue Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. It is no surprise Roczen finished the just-concluded AMA Supercross season tied for third in the championship with an event win and multiple podium finishes.
The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes helping provide superb stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle with high peak power; and a strong, light, and agile chassis allowing the RM-Z450 to remain the class standard for cornering performance.
Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system; included with each 2024 RM-Z450.
Key Features
- Fuel-injected engine delivers great throttle response delivering high peak power.
- Evolved traction management system helps the bike hook up.
- Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.
- Light, aluminum frame and swingarm balance lightness with strength.
- Chassis dimensions blend nimble handling with stability.
- Coil spring fork provides impressive performance and easy tuning.
- Showa® BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) shock settings deliver remarkable damping response.
- Bridgestone X30 tires bring outstanding grip.
- Large 270mm front brake rotor helps increase stopping power and feel.
- Compact rear master cylinder design helps prevent mud from collecting on it, and from snagging on rider’s boots.
- Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.
- Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is supplied, providing quick fuel injection and ignition tuning through an easy-to-use smartphone application.
- Fuel couplers are also included for quick and easy EFI tuning.
MSRP $9,199
RM ARMY EDITION
The RM Army Edition is back for 2024. This kit is comprised of a special set of components making 2024 RM-Zs even more race-ready, right out of the gate.
New for 2024, the RM Army Edition kit includes an exclusive full-system exhaust from Pro Circuit. The new system has a Stainless-Steel Head Pipe, a Titanium Silencer Shell, and a Carbon Fiber End Cap wrapped with a custom RM Army Edition decal. Also included is a fresh, new RM Army graphics package from Throttle Syndicate further enhancing the RM-Z’s styling.
All 2024 model RM-Z250’s and RM-Z450’s purchased through September 30th, 2023, will include an RM Army Edition Kit free of charge. RM Army Edition kits will be shipped directly to the selling Suzuki dealer after a rider purchases a new 2024 RM-Z motocross model. Combining this kit with the adjustability that Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 provides, the RM-Z reinforces itself even more as a worthy competitor.
2024 Suzuki RM-Z250
The 2024 RM-Z250 remains the choice of wise professionals and privateers everywhere, as this agile bike mirrors the sleek, race-ready RM-Z450 with a flexible engine and responsive chassis producing exceptional performance. Using Suzuki’s “RUN, TURN, and STOP” philosophy, factory engineers have made the RM-Z250 a formidable competitor for 2024.
Fed by a dual injector EFI system, a center-port cylinder head, and an AMA-compliant exhaust system, the RM-Z250’s four-stroke, four-valve engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev range.
The RM-Z250 has an enduring reputation as the best-handling 250 on the track. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm carry a KYB suspension using a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork help the rider maneuver the RM-Z250 as it carves up the racetrack.
Tuning the RM-Z250’s fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system. Suzuki’s Winning Balance is on display with the 2024 RM-Z250 as it sets its own high standard for cornering performance.
Key Features
- Dual-injected engine delivers excellent throttle response and peak power.
- KYB coil spring fork and shock have efficient spring rates and damping force settings.
- Aggressive Suzuki race styling and race-ready ergonomics
- Center-port cylinder head increases output and throttle response.
- Dual fuel injector system boosts high rpm power.
- Traction management system helps the bike hook up.
- Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.
- Coil spring KYB fork provides outstanding performance and easy tuning.
- KYB rear shock and linkage deliver remarkable smoothness.
- Race-ready, high-grip Dunlop MX33 tires
- Large-diameter front brake helps increase stopping power and feel.
- Compact rear master cylinder design helps prevent mud from collecting on it and from catching on the rider’s boots.
- Aggressive styling from the championship caliber RM-Z450
- Narrow cockpit helps the rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.
- Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is supplied, providing quick fuel injection and ignition tuning through the easy-to-use smartphone application.
- Fuel couplers are also included for quick and easy EFI tuning.
MSRP $8,099
