First Look

Suzuki has dropped the details on their 2024 Suzuki RM-Z lineup. Electric start? Nope, not quite. Scroll down to learn more.

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450

Legendary rider Ken Roczen proved the RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice. The RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling required to continue Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. It is no surprise Roczen finished the just-concluded AMA Supercross season tied for third in the championship with an event win and multiple podium finishes.



The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes helping provide superb stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle with high peak power; and a strong, light, and agile chassis allowing the RM-Z450 to remain the class standard for cornering performance.



Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system; included with each 2024 RM-Z450.

Key Features

Fuel-injected engine delivers great throttle response delivering high peak power.

Evolved traction management system helps the bike hook up.

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.

Light, aluminum frame and swingarm balance lightness with strength.

Chassis dimensions blend nimble handling with stability.

Coil spring fork provides impressive performance and easy tuning.

Showa® BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) shock settings deliver remarkable damping response.

Bridgestone X30 tires bring outstanding grip.

Large 270mm front brake rotor helps increase stopping power and feel.

Compact rear master cylinder design helps prevent mud from collecting on it, and from snagging on rider’s boots.

Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is supplied, providing quick fuel injection and ignition tuning through an easy-to-use smartphone application.

Fuel couplers are also included for quick and easy EFI tuning.

MSRP $9,199

Click Here for More Details

RM ARMY EDITION

The RM Army Edition is back for 2024. This kit is comprised of a special set of components making 2024 RM-Zs even more race-ready, right out of the gate.

New for 2024, the RM Army Edition kit includes an exclusive full-system exhaust from Pro Circuit. The new system has a Stainless-Steel Head Pipe, a Titanium Silencer Shell, and a Carbon Fiber End Cap wrapped with a custom RM Army Edition decal. Also included is a fresh, new RM Army graphics package from Throttle Syndicate further enhancing the RM-Z’s styling.

All 2024 model RM-Z250’s and RM-Z450’s purchased through September 30th, 2023, will include an RM Army Edition Kit free of charge. RM Army Edition kits will be shipped directly to the selling Suzuki dealer after a rider purchases a new 2024 RM-Z motocross model. Combining this kit with the adjustability that Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 provides, the RM-Z reinforces itself even more as a worthy competitor.

2024 Suzuki RM-Z250

The 2024 RM-Z250 remains the choice of wise professionals and privateers everywhere, as this agile bike mirrors the sleek, race-ready RM-Z450 with a flexible engine and responsive chassis producing exceptional performance. Using Suzuki’s “RUN, TURN, and STOP” philosophy, factory engineers have made the RM-Z250 a formidable competitor for 2024.



Fed by a dual injector EFI system, a center-port cylinder head, and an AMA-compliant exhaust system, the RM-Z250’s four-stroke, four-valve engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev range.



The RM-Z250 has an enduring reputation as the best-handling 250 on the track. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm carry a KYB suspension using a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork help the rider maneuver the RM-Z250 as it carves up the racetrack.



Tuning the RM-Z250’s fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system. Suzuki’s Winning Balance is on display with the 2024 RM-Z250 as it sets its own high standard for cornering performance.



Key Features

Dual-injected engine delivers excellent throttle response and peak power.

KYB coil spring fork and shock have efficient spring rates and damping force settings.

Aggressive Suzuki race styling and race-ready ergonomics

Center-port cylinder head increases output and throttle response.

Dual fuel injector system boosts high rpm power.

Traction management system helps the bike hook up.

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.

Coil spring KYB fork provides outstanding performance and easy tuning.

KYB rear shock and linkage deliver remarkable smoothness.

Race-ready, high-grip Dunlop MX33 tires

Large-diameter front brake helps increase stopping power and feel.

Compact rear master cylinder design helps prevent mud from collecting on it and from catching on the rider’s boots.

Aggressive styling from the championship caliber RM-Z450

Narrow cockpit helps the rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is supplied, providing quick fuel injection and ignition tuning through the easy-to-use smartphone application.

Fuel couplers are also included for quick and easy EFI tuning.

MSRP $8,099

Click Here for More Details