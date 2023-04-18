First Look

After a huge overhaul to their 2023 lineup, which included the introduction of all-new chassis, engines, and bodywork...along with the first-ever production 300 SX motocross model, KTM has a slightly calmer approach to 2024. For the most part, the 2024 lineup is just bold new graphics and some small suspension updates when compared to the '23 versions of these bikes. For more information, scroll down.

Press Release: Following the introduction of the completely renewed 2023 KTM SX range, the 2024 KTM motocross range lines up at the gate with reworked suspension settings and a fresh new look.

Sleeker, slimmer, and engineered to provide riders with unmatched levels of control, the 2023 KTM SX range of motocross superiority shot onto the podium as the most innovative and highest-performing READY TO RACE production motocross machines ever built.

As a recap, the 2023 KTM SX range debuted a completely redesigned chassis built around a hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame, a 2-piece polyamide reinforced aluminum subframe, and a hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm. Designed and constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability at speed.



For 2024, the KTM SX and SX-F range retains these advancements, with the addition of renewed suspension settings focused on improving bike balance and comfort. These improvements are also significantly noticeable when it comes to cornering agility.



At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption, while up front, the 48 mm WP XACT front fork provides improved bottoming-out resistance, and damping, and allows the fork to stay lower and more planted on initial acceleration after a hard landing.

Ergonomically, the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F range retains a best-in-class rider triangle, resulting in exceptional knee contact, especially when standing on the pegs. This, along with added contact surfaces on the bodywork, and a flat seat profile, improves overall handling, agility, and confidence. Above the surface, an all-new graphics set takes center stage, which like the previous year, takes inspiration from the early 1990s. The designers of the 2024 CTG used purple as a highlight color as a nod to when purple was a predominant hue in the KTM signature styling. However, orange, and white tones still dominate the overall look and are applied using time-proven in-mold technology.



Armed with the 2022 MX2 Championship trophy, more forgiving suspension, unmatched performance, and cutting-edge technology within easy reach for riders of all ages and riding levels, the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F range continues its assault on motocross competition.

2024 KTM 125 SX

NEW retro-inspired, in-mold graphics with a touch of purple wrap the ergonomic bodywork.

Updated WP XACT fork settings for improved balance and comfort without sacrificing bottoming resistance.

Updated WP XACT rear shock settings to maintain perfect balance with the new front fork settings.

Compact, powerful engine with an electronic power valve offers crisp, responsive power across the rpm range.

Map select switch changes engine character depending on track conditions and rider preference.

2024 KTM 250 and 300 SX

Compact, powerful engine with an electronic power valve offers crisp, responsive power across the rpm range.

Map select switch changes engine character depending on track conditions and rider preference.

2024 KTM 250 and 350 SX-F

Compact, powerful DOHC engine with optimal mass centralization is positioned for improved anti-squat.

Innovative Quickshifter function allows clutchless upshifts from 2 nd to 5 th

to 5 Topology optimized handlebar mounts increase grip surface for reduced bar twist.

Map select switch toggles between two maps to change engine character and engages Traction Control, Launch Control, and the Quickshifter.

