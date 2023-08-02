First Look | 2023 HRC Honda MXGP Team

Here's the First Look at HRC Honda MXGP's 2023 lineup and their equipment.

Tim Gajser is joined by Ruben Fernandez, who signed a two-year deal with the factory effort.

HRC Honda's MXGP weapon, the CRF450RW, has undergone a few changes for 2023.

They have everything from the kill and start switches, to launch control and separate mapping switches.

Continuing trend, the Superprox two-piece steel/aluminum sprocket is actually a one-piece aluminum disguised to seem otherwise.

Oddly enough, the HRC machine appears to have a stock linkage and rocker arm. Unless they've gone through a ton of effort to recreate the stock casting lines and more for a new part...

While there's been a lot of talk about the US Honda side racing with the BFRC, the MXGP team has used it non-stop for nearly ten years now. Also note the new subframe mounting point. This works bike has the subframe mounted in three different locations on each side of the bike and the airbox itself seems to be a bit different. Also, the team is utilizing standard steel hardware (instead of titanium) on hard mounting points such as the sub-frame, engine mounts, and more.

CRM carbon fuel tanks adorn both bikes, not titanium works HRC tanks here.

HRC footpegs and footpeg brackets have to be high on the most sought-after parts aboard these machines.

The Talon branding from the team's hubs in 2022 is gone.

The US team has long used Dunlop while MXGP has been partnered with Pirelli for quite some time. Unlike the US team,. which uses a more closed off chain guide, the MXGP program uses the stock, open chain guide.

There is nothing like a brand new billet Nissin brake caliper.

The RS-12 Yoshimura exhaust can is a bit longer on the MXGP machines, due to different sound regulations when compared to the US.

Stock axle blocks meet stock axles and axle nut. Yes, the MXGP team runs the stock, steel CRF450R axles and swingarm pivot bolt.

Another look a the linkage. The bolts for the shock clevis and rocker to swingarm pivot are titanium, but the bolt from the rocker to the linakge arms is steel.

The Talon branding is also gone from the team's works Honda clamps. Also, the radiators are made by CDR Racing, the same company that the PRo Circuit Kawasaki team uses for their cooling units.

Ruben Fernandez has been under the watchful eye of HRC's MXGP program since he originally joined the 114 Motorsports MX2 program.

Ruben Fernandez in action.

The five-time and defending world champion, Tim Gajser.

Tim Gajser with his usual turn down style whip.