First Look | 2023 HRC Honda MXGP Team

ML512
2/8/2023 7:03am
gasjer23bike

Here's the First Look at HRC Honda MXGP's 2023 lineup and their equipment. 

team portrait team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 9201
Bavo

Tim Gajser is joined by Ruben Fernandez, who signed a two-year deal with the factory effort.

bike gajser team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo 2
Bavo

HRC Honda's MXGP weapon, the CRF450RW, has undergone a few changes for 2023.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8710.jpg?VersionId=yggztFq2VQzI
Bavo
bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8788.jpg?VersionId=QIHB.FdQrW5gfCrQX6dOkSiJ6pZ
bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8787

They have everything from the kill and start switches, to launch control and separate mapping switches.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8596
Bavo

Continuing trend, the Superprox two-piece steel/aluminum sprocket is actually a one-piece aluminum disguised to seem otherwise.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8566
Bavo

 

Oddly enough, the HRC machine appears to have a stock linkage and rocker arm. Unless they've gone through a ton of effort to recreate the stock casting lines and more for a new part...

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8500
Bavo

While there's been a lot of talk about the US Honda side racing with the BFRC, the MXGP team has used it non-stop for nearly ten years now. Also note the new subframe mounting point. This works bike has the subframe mounted in three different locations on each side of the bike and the airbox itself seems to be a bit different. Also, the team is utilizing standard steel hardware (instead of titanium) on hard mounting points such as the sub-frame, engine mounts, and more.

bike fernandez team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo 7
Bavo
bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8555.jpg?VersionId=34SDopnA4pHR jJpPlnDE4z
Bavo

CRM carbon fuel tanks adorn both bikes, not titanium works HRC tanks here.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8561.jpg?VersionId=rS52CkeH5uWIgOy2.px
Bavo

HRC footpegs and footpeg brackets have to be high on the most sought-after parts aboard these machines.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8701
Bavo

The Talon branding from the team's hubs in 2022 is gone.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8750
Bavo

The US team has long used Dunlop while MXGP has been partnered with Pirelli for quite some time. Unlike the US team,. which uses a more closed off chain guide, the MXGP program uses the stock, open chain guide.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8713.jpg?VersionId=1yBzi1fXOwsFrj4L EPSbNl9GQq
Bavo

There is nothing like a brand new billet Nissin brake caliper.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8704
Bavo

The RS-12 Yoshimura exhaust can is a bit longer on the MXGP machines, due to different sound regulations when compared to the US.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8564.jpg?VersionId=MYD91X5LgBjK2
Bavo

Stock axle blocks meet stock axles and axle nut. Yes, the MXGP team runs the stock, steel CRF450R axles and swingarm pivot bolt.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8567
Bavo

Another look a the linkage. The bolts for the shock clevis and rocker to swingarm pivot are titanium, but the bolt from the rocker to the linakge arms is steel.

bike-parts team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8551.jpg?VersionId=
Bavo

The Talon branding is also gone from the team's works Honda clamps. Also, the radiators are made by CDR Racing, the same company that the PRo Circuit Kawasaki team uses for their cooling units.

fernandez profile team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 8885.jpg?VersionId=r4zNKcCuYGrihlW
Bavo

Ruben Fernandez has been under the watchful eye of HRC's MXGP program since he originally joined the 114 Motorsports MX2 program.

fernandez action team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 9762
Bavo

Ruben Fernandez in action.

fernandez action team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 9883
Bavo

 The five-time and defending world champion, Tim Gajser.

gajser profile team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 9055
Bavo

 

gajser action team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 9816
Bavo

Tim Gajser with his usual turn down style whip.

gajser portrait team-shoot hondaracing shotbybavo dsc 9917
Bavo
