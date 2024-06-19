After months of silence, followed by vague comments of a 2024 racing schedule to still be in the works, we finally have news from SX Global about said schedule. The series will slightly grow for its' third year, going from three events in 2023 to four events in 2024. The schedule doesn't look too different, as the series will open in Canada (a round they've attempted before), then head to Perth, Australia for a double-header, then cap it off with a season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The series will see a month between their opening round on October 26th and the double headers of rounds two and three on November 23rd-34th. Before hitting round four just a few days later on a Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the Formula 1 season finale just down the round that weekend for December 6th-8th.

No further news from the series has been released, as we continue to hear rumors of teams considering pulling out of the series as it trudges forward. There are also multiple rumors surrounding the racing class structure of the series, as at one point it was set to drop to 450s only. Recently, however, some teams involved have told us it looks as if both classes will remain in place.

From SX Global: "This year, the FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, for Round 1 on 26 October. Next up, it's Perth, Australia, for Rounds 2 and 3 with a double-header event at HBF Park on 23-24 November. Abu Dhabi will host Round 4, the season finale, on 4 December at Etihad Arena, with WSX joining a thrilling week of motorsport action on Yas Island, where the series' 2024 Champions will be crowned."