Enzo Lopes to Miss 250 East Season Opener in Detroit | NEWS

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Enzo Lopes has elected to sit out the opening round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East Region series, held in Detroit, Michigan. As of now, the likable Brazilian is preparing to return to action for the Arlington, Texas event, the second round of that series. This will give Lopes around three extra weeks to prepare for his 2024 racing debut with the Star team. Below is a short statement on behalf of Enzo Lopes and his team.



“Riding for Star Racing comes with a lot of expectations, especially after my momentum from last season. Unfortunately, the cards we were dealt with this off-season were out of our control, and with that, we agreed on missing Round 1 so that I can be back to 100% by Arlington. I am super bummed, but I know in the long run this will be the best decision for me and also the team.”

Enzo continues into further detail, posting a three-minute explanation on his Instagram page. However, the entire video is in his native tongue of Portuguese. If you know it, our hats off to you.