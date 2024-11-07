Engine Ice's New Release | News

Engine Ice, the leader in high-performance coolants, proudly announces the launch of Engine Ice Pure Performance Glycol-Free High-Performance Coolant, a game-changer for enthusiasts who seek unparalleled performance without the need for freeze protection. Priced at a suggested retail of $22.99, this innovative coolant is designed to deliver winning results for a wide range of vehicles.

Product Details:

Product Code: 13388

UPC: 810811000959

Volume: 0.5 US Gallon

Case Pack: 4 half-gallon bottles per case

Color: Translucent bottle with fuchsia liquid

Why Choose Engine Ice Pure Performance?

Engine Ice Pure Performance is engineered to excel, reducing surface tension on aluminum surfaces and swiftly dissipating heat from the engine. This ensures your vehicle performs at its peak when it matters most. Whether you're on the track or road, this coolant offers superior protection for engine parts, including iron, brass, steel, and rubber.

Key Features and Benefits:

Versatile Application: Ideal for a broad spectrum of vehicles, including Motocross Bikes, Enduro Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Street Bikes, Adventure Bikes, Sport Bikes, Cruisers, Baggers, Touring Bikes, Snowmobiles, ATV/UTVs, Side X Sides, Automotive, Trucks, Jeeps, and various racing vehicles.

Engine Optimization: Reduces surface tension on aluminum surfaces and rapidly dissipates heat, ensuring peak performance during critical moments.

Comprehensive Protection: Superior protection for engine parts, enhancing durability and reliability on both track and road.

Convenient and Time-Saving: Pre-mixed for immediate use, eliminating the need for mixing and saving valuable time during coolant changes.

Corrosion Protection: Offers ten times more corrosion protection than using water alone, safeguarding vital engine components for prolonged longevity, as confirmed by third-party lab data.

Exclusive Coolant Formula: Specifically designed as a coolant without antifreeze properties, ensuring optimal performance in racing conditions.

Rubber Hose and Seal Protection: Guards rubber hoses and seals effectively, free from harmful 2EH chemicals, ensuring reliability under extreme conditions.

Glycol-Free for Racing: Suitable for most racing applications, free from glycol to comply with racing regulations.

Engine Ice Pure Performance Glycol-Free High-Performance Coolant is more than just a coolant—it's a commitment to excellence, reliability, and peak performance. Elevate your ride with Engine Ice and experience the difference that comes with a product designed for champions.

For more information and to purchase, visit Engine Ice's website or contact your local dealer.