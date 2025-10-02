Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac has confirmed the extent of the injuries sustained in Tampa, Florida, and his desire to move onto the start line at the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The following statement was shared in Yamaha's post-race report.

“It was a tough day in Tampa. I caught my leg underneath the foot peg on a jump during qualifying, and sprained the top of my ankle and bruised my lower leg. I’m going to do everything possible to get back on the line in Detroit.” – Eli Tomac

After a 17th in Tampa's 450SX main event, Tomac sits fourth in the championship standings. 21 points separate him from the red plate.