Eli Tomac has confirmed his status and desire to complete in Detroit, Michigan.

LewisPhillips
2/10/2025 6:45am
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac has confirmed the extent of the injuries sustained in Tampa, Florida, and his desire to move onto the start line at the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The following statement was shared in Yamaha's post-race report.

“It was a tough day in Tampa. I caught my leg underneath the foot peg on a jump during qualifying, and sprained the top of my ankle and bruised my lower leg. I’m going to do everything possible to get back on the line in Detroit.” – Eli Tomac

After a 17th in Tampa's 450SX main event, Tomac sits fourth in the championship standings. 21 points separate him from the red plate.

markbee
23 minutes ago

Come  on Eli! Heal up and crush the competition. This is STILL your NEXT TO LAST championship. 

 

This sport wants a 2026 Eli championship too.

zoehyde
2 hours ago

I'm a very big fan of Eli tomac have been for many of years can't wait until he races in Cardiff monerium stadium into arena went to go last year but a car problems looking forward to going this year can't wait to see him life 

 

chussey459
2 hours ago

That doesnt sound too promising...hopefully we dont lose another championship contender