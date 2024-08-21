Eli Tomac, Yamaha Confirm 2025 Contract | News

MARIETTA, Ga. – August 21, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce that Eli Tomac will return with the team for a final year of racing in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship. One of the legends of the sport with a combined total of eight titles in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, the Colorado rider looks to make another title run and add more wins to his already impressive resume in both series, as well as the three-round post-season SuperMotocross World Championship Finals.

Entering his fourth year with the team, Tomac has enjoyed a lot of success aboard the YZ450F and looks to build on it next season. His debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in 2022 was one for the ages, securing both 450SX and 450MX Championships, as well as being the Captain of the victorious Team USA at the Motocross of Nations. Although he has been sidelined with injuries following the penultimate round of the last two seasons of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he has amassed an impressive tally of wins during his tenure with the team - 15 in 450SX and 14 moto wins in 450MX. Those victories have not only bolstered his position as the winningest rider currently racing but also his legacy in the sport, as he continues to add his name to the record books. In addition to holding the runner-up spot on the all-time premier-class win list in Supercross with 52 victories, Tomac is also the winningest rider at Daytona Supercross with seven victories at the iconic venue and is tied with Richard Petty for the most wins at Daytona International Speedway.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS: "Yamaha is extremely excited to announce that Eli Tomac will be returning for the 2025 season, for his final year of Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross. Eli is a fierce competitor who has had a large amount of success on the YZ450F. We look forward to the 2025 season, and our continued success."

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager: "Having Eli make the decision to come back for another year is a big one for both him and the team. We are looking forward to his final year of racing and we will do everything in our power to have him go out on top."

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #3: "I'm very pleased to announce I've signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the entire 2025 SuperMotocross season. I anticipate 2025 being my final full season of professional SMX racing. While the last two Supercross seasons have had unfortunate endings with injury, we've had many more great race wins, and championships along the way. So now is the time to enjoy the ride, get back to winning races and competing for the SuperMotocross title."