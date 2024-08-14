Eli Tomac, WSX Announce Deal | News

As the countdown to the start of the 2024 season continues, the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is delighted to confirm that Eli Tomac will join the series’ grid for the upcoming season.



A legend and icon of the Motocross and Supercross scene, Tomac has forged an illustrious career and as an eight-time AMA Motocross and Supercross champion with more than 100 wins and 200 podiums, has garnered global acclaim for his incredible skill, unstoppable determination and natural fighting spirit.



By joining the grid for 2024, Tomac rejoins WSX where he made history in 2022 after winning the series’ inaugural Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in a hard-fought evening of racing.



As part of CDR Yamaha in the championship’s premier 450cc class, Tomac will be racing a factory Yamaha 450. His arrival promises to elevate excitement for the season ahead as the Colorado-born rider aims to take the fight to the series’ two-time reigning World Champion, Ken Roczen, who will also return for 2024.



WSX’s 2024 season gets underway on 26 October at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, before a double-header at HBF Park in Perth, Australia, on 23-24 November, concluding at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on 4 December.

Eli Tomac, Rider, CDR Yamaha, said: “I’m really excited to be rejoining the WSX grid this year and I’m hoping I can relive some of the success I had in Cardiff in 2022. I’ve not raced at any of the venues on the calendar, or even raced in Australia or Abu Dhabi before so it’s going to be a new experience. I’ve had some pace in my riding this year and I’m looking forward to the season starting to see what we can achieve, hopefully picking up some podium finishes, and to also put on some amazing races for the fans.”

Tom Burwell, FIM World Supercross Championship CEO, said: “Eli is one of the biggest riders in the world right now, and his previous successes show that he is undoubtedly one of the most talented. We are delighted to have an athlete of his calibre join the championship in 2024 and I’m sure our fans will be too. WSX is already set to be a thrilling experience this year, but alongside the pure spectacle of the events, seeing the best talent on two wheels in Eli and Ken [Roczen] battle it out on the world stage will be truly unforgettable.”

Craig Dack, Team Principal, CDR Yamaha, said: “We are extremely happy to be back for WSX 2024 and it doesn’t get any better having Eli Tomac as the headline rider for CDR. The way Eli goes about his racing is something I’ve admired for many years – he’s humble and a real fan favourite. But when he puts his helmet on he turns into one of the hardest charging and determined racers you will ever see. I have only met Eli a couple of times and to now be working with him in his quest to win a World Supercross Championship title will be a pleasure and an honour. I’d like to thank all the people who have made this process very smooth. Yamaha USA – Jim Roach, Star Racing, Monster Energy, Yamaha Australia, WSX, John Tomac and of course the star of the show, Eli.”