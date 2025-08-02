Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac did not sustain an injury in the second qualification session in Tampa, Florida, and will therefore compete in round five of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this evening.

Rider Update: Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac is okay and will race tonight at Tampa Supercross.

Tomac qualified eighth in 450SX today – he is currently third in the championship standings, nine points adrift of the championship leader.