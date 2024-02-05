The following press release is from the Yamaha Motor Corporation.

MARIETTA, Ga. – May 3, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Eli Tomac will line up for the upcoming Pro Motocross season and race the entire 2024 SuperMotocross World Series. The two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX and four-time Pro Motocross 450MX Champion is excited to build off of a strong supercross season to make a run at his fifth premier class title outdoors.

This year marks Tomac’s third year with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, where he has been enjoying a successful tenure. In addition to securing the 2022 450SX and 450MX Championships, he was Captain of the victorious Team USA at the Motocross of Nations that year. Although he was sidelined last year for the Pro Motocross Championship with an Achilles injury sustained at the penultimate round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he has amassed an impressive tally of wins in both series with the team – 15 in supercross and 14 in motocross. The victories have not only bolstered his position as the winningest rider currently racing, but also his legacy in the sport. Tomac holds the runner-up spot on the all-time premier-class win list in supercross with 52 wins, as well as the title of winningest rider at Daytona Supercross with seven victories at the iconic venue.

Tomac has enjoyed his return to racing in 2024. He currently sits third in the 450SX point standings with a win and five runner-up finishes thus far with two rounds remaining in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Colorado rider will then switch gears to Pro Motocross, where he will launch his 450MX title campaign at the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on May 25, also Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Series.

Jim Roach: "We’re happy to have Eli race the entire SMX World Championship and make another title run in Pro Motocross. It’s not only great for Yamaha and the team to see Eli continue racing, but also for the sport. The racing has been better than ever in Supercross, and we look forward to the upcoming outdoor season and SMX series.”

Jeremy Coker: "We’re excited to have Eli on board for the whole SMX season. It’s been a great year so far with his return to racing after last year’s injury, and we’re looking to build on our momentum going into the outdoor season. We’re looking to bring the #1 plate back.”

Eli Tomac: "We can officially announce that we are in for the full SMX season. It really came down to wanting to continue what we have going on. I’ve been feeling great on the motorcycle. We’re getting into our groove, and I feel like we’re going to be really strong in Pro Motocross and for the SMX series. I’m excited to keep racing!”