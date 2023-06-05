The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series has been coming to a very weird close and it's time to close the chapter on this season. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac has had his season cut a round short as he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the early portion of the 450 main event, leaving Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton set to become the 2023 champion. On top of this, it's already been confirmed that his injury will cost Tomac the remainder of his 2023 racing season...including the Pro Motocross championship and likely the SuperMotocross Championship.