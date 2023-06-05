Eli Tomac OUT for Remainder of 2023 Racing Season | INJURED 5

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series has been coming to a very weird close and it's time to close the chapter on this season. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac has had his season cut a round short as he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the early portion of the 450 main event, leaving Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton set to become the 2023 champion. On top of this, it's already been confirmed that his injury will cost Tomac the remainder of his 2023 racing season...including the Pro Motocross championship and likely the SuperMotocross Championship.

 

 

c50 101397320 1257125459
googs the 2nd
17 minutes ago

gotta be one of the most bizarre ways to lose a championship?

dude didn't even crash!

wil he race in 2024????

 