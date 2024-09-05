Eli Tomac to Miss Start of Pro Motocross Championship and Finale of Supercross | NEWS

After a crash at the Denver round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross derailed Eli Tomac's performance come race time, there have been question marks on whether the issue was just a minor setback for the evening...or something that could potentially effect the #3's season going forward. Now we have our answer, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has released the news this morning that Tomac's tweaked thumb was more than just a one-night issue, as further checks and scans have revealed a "Bennett fracture" and torn ligaments, which has destabilized his thumb. The injury is severe enough to require immediate surgery and will not only take Tomac out of the opening portion of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, but it also immediately ends his Supercross campaign as well. The issue must be quite debilitating on the motorcycle, as he's just one round shy of the season closing and tied for third in points with Chase Sexton, with third in the championship usually equalling bonuses from the manufacturers and some personal sponsors to the riders.

As of right now, this leaves the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team with only one healthy rider coming into the Pro Motocross Championship with Justin Cooper, as teammate Cooper Webb is also facing a thumb injury with a torn UCL that will likely stop him from competing in the majority of the Pro Motocross series as well. Does this mean Yamaha will place a fill-in for the 450 class? Time will only tell.

Octopi Media

Read below for the team's official announcement on the matter.

MARIETTA, Ga. – May 9, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will sit out this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the opening rounds of the 2024 Pro Motocross season to focus on returning to full fitness. The multi-time champion injured his thumb in a crash during free practice at last weekend’s penultimate round in Denver, Colorado, and will undergo surgery to repair a Bennett Fracture and torn ligaments, with an estimated timeline of six to eight weeks for his return.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It’s unfortunate to have Eli sit out this weekend and the opening rounds of the outdoor season, but our main focus is to have him back healthy. It’s just part of racing. We look forward to having him back to 100% and battling up front.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #3

"This is not the news I wanted to break to everyone, but at the Denver Supercross in free practice I crashed on my thumb, and it's resulted in a Bennett fracture and some torn ligaments that will require surgery to stabilize my thumb. This is a tough one to swallow, knowing that I'm going to miss the opening rounds of motocross, but I'm optimistic I will be able to race the later portion of the outdoor season and the SMX rounds. I want to thank all my fans and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for being so supportive through the Supercross season. We will be back stronger in the later half of this season."