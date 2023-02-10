Dylan Ferrandis Announces Departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

After two Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 Regional titles, an AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 250 class...along with another in the 450 class, Ferrandis' time with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has come to an end. This has been well known for a while, especially as Yamaha recently announced the re-signing of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper's promotion to the 450 team, and Cooper Webb's return to blue. Dylan Ferrandis still doesn't officially have a home for 2024 but there are a few things in the works.

The most likely seems to be a home alongside Ken Roczen at HEP Suzuki (either under the Twisted Tea or Progressive awning), a potential return of Factory Connection Racing for a one-rider operation focused on Ferrandis and on Hondas, or another suggestion that Firepower Honda could be taking a run at his services. We should have word on this soon but until then, read Ferrandis' end of season thoughts below.

Dylan Ferrandis - "Season 2023 done, not the best way to finish for sure, a crash in practice during the week and at the start of moto 1 in LA not ideal.

End of my time with Yamaha Racing and Star Racing too, 7 years with lot of memories and success, I wish you guys the best!

Not sure what will be my future yet but now it’s all about rest and recovery from a long season."

