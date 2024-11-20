When can you buy a Ducati Desmo450 motocross bike? Exact details are yet to be released, but some sort of plan has started to take shape. In today's press release confirming the addition of Mattia Guadagnini to the team's race program, Ducati shared crucial details that potential customers should be aware of.

"The Ducati Desmo450 MX is the bike that marks the entry of the Borgo Panigale company into the specialist off-roading world, a segment that in the coming years will see a complete range of 450 and 250 bikes. The Desmo450 MX will be available to order at selected Ducati dealerships at the beginning of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start in June." – Ducati Corse

The Desmo450 has already proven itself as a race-winning machine; Alessandro Lupino won the MX1 class in Italy's national championship earlier this year. The bike will make its full-time debut in the FIM Motocross World Championship in Argentina on March 02 with Jeremy Seewer and the aforementioned Guadagnini at the helm.

Based on this new timeline, the Desmo250 should be available in dealerships in the June of 2026. Ducati's 250F is one year behind the 450F, in relation to both competition and production. To ensure your acquisition of one of the Desmo450s, register here.