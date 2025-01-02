Drew Adams Out, Collarbone | News

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Drew Adams has withdrawn from the fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season – a broken collarbone was sustained in the first timed qualification session. The rookie, who was active because of Ty Masterpool's finger injury, faces an uncertain future.

Although his Glendale outing was cut short, he impressed in the first qualification session and was ranked fifth. This follows his debut at Anaheim 2, where he scored eighth in the main event.

It is not all bad news for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki: Garrett Marchbanks has returned from a shoulder injury and was sixth in session one. Marchbanks, who is dealing with considerable discomfort with the shoulder, was not expected to return so soon, but gives his team a valuable bike on track.