Dean Wilson Joins AX Tour | News

Dean Wilson's international schedule has just become a bit busier – he has committed to the full British Arenacross and AX World Tour Championships. Wilson will race in the complete series, which spans across six British rounds and two in the Middle East. The schedule is below.

"I am excited to be coming back to the UK to race the Arenacross World Tour and British Championship, and in particular going back home to Scotland to race. I have never raced a national championship in Britain and it is something that I have wanted to do before hanging up my boots and helmet. I have been watching the series for the last couple of years and seen Tommy [Searle], Conrad [Mewse] and Jack [Brunell] go at it and been thinking to myself, 'I would like to get out there and bang bars, join the party and have some fun with them'. Of course, I want to win the British and AX World Tour championships – I am definitely not coming over to make up the numbers or as a show pony. Once the show starts and the gate drops, I will be focusing on the win, but I also want to embrace the experience. From what I have seen it is one hell of a show and I am looking forward to catching up with all the British fans and a lot of my friends in the U.K. – I am genuinely pumped about racing Arenacross and coming back home for a while." – Dean Wilson

Dean Wilson was rather vague when he finished the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series earlier in the year. It was publicized that the race marked the end of his full-time career within the United States, but he hinted that he would compete in select rounds in 2025. This commitment ensures that he will be unavailable in January and February, as well as late April.

The 2024 Arenacross Tour was won by Jack Brunell of the Stark Future team: Tommy Searle entered that season as the defending champion. The announcement of Dean Wilson's participation follows the news that Conrad Mewse is in for the full series – additional entrants will be shared in due course. The British Arenacross and AX World Tour Championship calendar can be viewed below.