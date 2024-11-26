Dean Wilson Injury Report | News

Fire Power Honda's Dean Wilson faces an uncertain future, after a hard crash at the third round of the FIM World Supercross Championship. Wilson was the victim of a reckless Vince Friese and suffered an injured shoulder as a result. A passionate message was shared to social media.

"I was coming through the pack and trying to get around Vince. I got around him, passed him nice and clean after the whoops. Super clean. I was moving forward with three guys in front of me. He did not even try to turn – he completely blindsided me. I did not even see it coming once again. There has been no build up to this. I have not had any beef with him since A1. There was nothing – he just completely drove into me. People behind me said they have never seen someone get hit so hard. Anyway, I dislocated my shoulder. I have torn my labrum. It is putting everything in jeopardy, as far as the UK and WSX. "I got hit really hard. I did not see it coming or brace for it – there was no need for it. Typical Vince. Where is the punishment? Now that he has hurt someone, I do not know what his next goal is. Paralyze someone? He never gets penalized and I am sick of it. I may have to get surgery and all of the races that I had planned – the cool schedule – is in jeopardy, all because someone injured me. To say I am frustrated is a light way to put it. It just sucks. I was on a pretty good roll. My riding was really good. I just need to do therapy and then figure out if I am going to get surgery or not." – Dean Wilson

Wilson was scheduled to race at the final round of the Australian Supercross championship, the AUSX Open, in Melbourne this weekend, then the FIM World Supercross Championship days later. The 2025 Arenacross World Tour – consisting of six rounds in the United Kingdom and two in the Middle East – was the first item on his to-do list in 2025. All of that is unlikely to materialize now, with a potential surgery looming.

Wilson is eighth in the WSX championship standings now, just seven points behind Friese, but he could fall out of the top ten if he fails to compete in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, he was eight down in Australia's series and within striking distance with one race to run.