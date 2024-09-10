De Carli Steal Coenen Twins | News

The De Carli branch of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has announced the addition of two new faces for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship: Lucas Coenen and Sacha Coenen will move to the Italian outfit in the MXGP and MX2 classes respectively. Now 17-years-old, Lucas will exit the MX2 division with a total of 10 Grand Prix wins to his name. Sacha, in contrast, will remain on the KTM 250 SX-F for a third season in a bid to add to his two triumphs.

"I am very happy to have the talents of Lucas and Sacha onboard for next year. I have always admired their potential since they were racing in the EMX125 European Championship and clearly the results have started to come in the world championship. I cannot wait to start working with them! This winter they will arrive in Rome and we will start preparing for 2025. It is the first time that a team at our level has had twins under the same tent. A great challenge is about to begin." – Davide De Carli

Lucas is, in essence, a replacement for Jorge Prado as the squad's MXGP athlete. Sacha will replace Marc-Antoine Rossi (who seems to be destined for a move to the traditional Red Bull KTM Factory Racing truck) and Simon Längenfelder will remain in De Carli colors for the fourth consecutive season. Lucas' choice to move to the premier class – forgoing a superb chance to win the MX2 title that he missed out on by just 20 points this year – has sparked intrigue.

"It is official! Red Bull KTM Factory Racing next year and I am really looking forward to it. The team have so many titles. It is a dream come true, and also to be in the same team as my brother. I'll be working my butt off to have the best year possible. I'll be racing the KTM 450 SX-F and it's a new chapter with the big boys! Everybody is fast in that class and it will be interesting to see how much margin there is because the times are so tight. I want to learn as much as possible and get the most experience. I have support for what I want to do, and the people around me believe in this choice and this project. It will be really nice. I know the team will help me a lot. Right now, I just need to get fit again after the operation to fix my left collarbone, which went fine, and then we can start work for next year." – Lucas Coenen

With De Carli Racing's return to 'orange' set in stone, there will be a total of four KTM 250 SX-Fs in MX2 and two KTM 450 SX-Fs in MXGP as Jeffrey Herlings enters the last portion of his current deal. Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will retain Kay de Wolf but has not announced a replacement for the more successful Coenen. It is likely that an announcement about that seat will arrive in the second half of October. GASGAS will not be present in the Grand Prix paddock, per previous comments.