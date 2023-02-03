Daytona Live Stream | Supercross Watch Guide

A special weekend of Monster Energy Supercross is on the horizon, as the riders and race squads have arrived at the Daytona International Speedway for the eighth round of the current season. Daytona is something a bit different and there is no doubt that, for that reason, you will want to watch the stream of both practice and the race. Information on how to do just that in North America, Europe, Australasia and Asia can be found below. The forum is a good place to hunt for answers, but if you have a specific question then feel free to reach out on social media.

United States Viewers

Viewers inside of the United States will be able to watch the action via Peacock (that will be a consistent option through at every race). If you want to watch this round live, streaming is the only option. The night show begins at 04:00pm PST and 07:00pm EST. Additionally, the 'Race Day Live' program will be broadcast on Peacock from 10:30am PST and 01:30pm EST.

European Viewers

Viewers in Europe can watch Daytona via the 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that will broadcast Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX rounds around the world. The night show will start at 12:00am in the United Kingdom and 01:00am across mainland Europe. The 'Race Day Live' show will be run on the same pass, and start at 06:30pm in the UK and 07:30pm in Europe.

Australasian Viewers

Viewers in Australasia will be able to watch Daytona via the same 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that's mentioned above. How will the times work for fans on the continent? The night show is going to start at 11:00am on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, and then 01:00pm in Auckland, New Zealand. 'Race Day Live' will be at 05:30am in Australia and 07:30am in New Zealand.

Asian Viewers