Unfortunately, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has just confirmed that Daxton Bennick will miss the sixth round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. Bennick, who was second at the first 250SX East round in Tampa, crashed in practice earlier today and suffered a concussion.

"Unfortunately, due to a crash during training, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick will be sidelined from this weekend’s Detroit Supercross with a concussion. An update on his return will follow at a later date." - Yamaha

Bennick is fourth in the 250SX East championship standings, as he was docked five points for jumping on a red-cross flag in Tampa's main event. The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will revert to 250SX West after Detroit, which will allow '34' more time to recover.

For now, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will be represented by championship leader Max Anstie and Nate Thrasher in 250SX East.