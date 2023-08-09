Since departing from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team early into the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season, many have wondered what Cooper Webb had up his sleeve. Well, maybe "many" is a bit strong, as most could see exactly where Webb was hoping to land for 2024. Per his and KTM's agreement to part ways, nothing could be announced during the Pro Motocross season but Cooper would be free to go racing and announce his future plans for the inaugural SuperMotocross Playoffs. During these weeks, Webb has been quietly at work as he has "returned home". While the operation has grown since his last tenure with them, Star Racing is still the team that gave him his start and backed his move into the pro leagues. Now after seven years away from his beloved home, and five years away from Yamaha in general, Webb returns to the current iteration of the operation...Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

While yes, Webb's prior tenure on a Yamaha YZ450F in 2017 and 2018 didn't go as hoped, it was when Yamaha's factory 450 operation was fully in-house. As Star Racing, Brad Hoffman, and Jeremy Coker have shown since taking over the management of 450 team in 2021, it wasn't really the bike's fault for the lack of results and disappointing performances. It was the people behind it that were holding it back. Since the change of power, Star has gone on to win three (nearly four) of six titles they have entered. Starting this weekend in Charlotte, Webb will aim to add a fourth title to the doors of the 450 truck.

Webb Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Cooper Webb returns with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and kicks off the reunion this weekend at the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Finals

MARIETTA, Ga. – September 8, 2023 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce a multi-year deal with Cooper Webb to race the premier class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross World Championship. The muli-time champ joins Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper for a potent three-pronged effort next year aboard the YZ450F. This weekend, Webb will kick off his reunion with the team in front of the home crowd at the inaugural SMX World Championship Playoff 1 at the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

Webb made his pro debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2013. Together, they notched an impressive tally of wins in the 250 class and earned back-to-back Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championships in 2015 and 2016, as well as the 2016 Pro Motocross 250MX title. Webb went on to be a title contender in the 450 class with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX titles (2019, 2021) and has 21 victories in the class thus far. The North Carolina rider is excited to return with the team where he started and to make his debut aboard the all-new YZ450F this weekend as the sport begins a new era with the SMX World Championship Finals.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“We’re excited to announce Cooper Webb’s return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. We’re also really excited for the upcoming 2024 season with a strong three-rider lineup to continue to pave the way for success in the premier class. Cooper is a proven title contender and is hungrier than ever. Together, we enjoyed a lot of success in the 250 class and are looking forward to having him back and seeing what we can do with the all-new YZ450F.”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“Reuniting with Cooper Webb signals not just a homecoming but also a bright horizon for the team. We’re all pretty excited to get going and to see the legacy he will build in this new chapter with his home team.”

Cooper Webb – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m super excited to be racing for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team again. It feels like a family reunion. It’s all the people that I started my career with, and I can’t wait to go racing with them again."

“Racing in Charlotte for me is a dream come true. It’s my home race. The last time we raced there, I had probably my best race ever. I’m really looking forward to getting back to the gate with this team and this bike and starting off my new chapter well.”