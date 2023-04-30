Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Cooper Webb has updated us all via Instagram this morning. After being kept at a local hospital for the evening, he was released and able to fly home this morning. Webb has stated that he incurred a concussion but that everything else checked out okay. With this, he has also announced that this marks the end of his 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross campaign, as he will sit out the remaining two races in Denver and Salt Lake City. After not being able to qualify for and take part in the main event at Nashville, he slipped to third in the points as he was overtaken by Chase Sexton. With the current points situation and two rounds remaining, it's almost certain that Ken Roczen will take over third in the points by the season's end. Meaning Webb will cap the 2023 Supercross series off in fourth overall. Get well soon Coop!