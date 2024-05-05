Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac Information | News

Cooper Webb has shared information about the thumb injury that's hindered him since the ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, Birmingham. Webb announced that he tore the UCL ligament in his thumb in a heat race crash in Alabama – it was not much of a problem until he damaged it further in recent weeks.

"I gave it my best tonight, but it was a really challenging main event," Webb said in a Yamaha statement. "I have been struggling with grip strength these past few weekends from a thumb injury sustained in my Birmingham heat-race crash. Despite the challenges, we are not out of this yet and will continue to fight until the checkered flag waves in Salt Lake City."

Webb has taken second in the 450SX championship standings now and remains in contention for the title. 20 points separate him from Jett Lawrence with one fixture to run. There has not been any official communication about his status for the 2024 Pro Motocross series, although all signs point to the fact that he will withdraw to undergo surgery on that UCL ligament.

Octopi Media

It is two thumbs down for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, as Eli Tomac hurt his thumb in a crash in practice. It seems that the thumb is just "tweaked" and so it should not be an issue for too long. One can hope, at least, because he is set to launch a bid for the 2024 Pro Motocross title in a little over two weeks.

"I had a crash in practice, and I tweaked my thumb," Tomac said. "I hate making excuses, but it did affect me tonight. Although it was enough to affect me tonight, I do not think it is going to be a problem for next week. We will do our best to recover and be stronger for Salt Lake. It was unfortunate, though, because I had good speed early in the main there."

2024 Monster Energy Supercross has one round left to run, Salt Lake City, before 2024 Pro Motocross kicks off at Fox Raceway on May 25. Despite the aforementioned problems, Yamaha is ahead in the manufacturer standings by 23 points.