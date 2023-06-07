Update (07/06/23) 12:01pm PST

A small update that sheds some light on Webb's immediate plan. Webb confirmed that he will be "out for the rest of the summer" on social media, which confirms that he will not be racing in the remaining rounds of Pro Motocross. It is not like that was expected but, still, it is nice to have some clarity.

"Forever grateful for the opportunity that Roger, Ian and the entire @RedBull @KTMFactoryRacing team gave me. It has been one hell of a ride and I'm proud of what we accomplished these past five seasons. Together we've decided to go our own ways following my practice crash last week, which will leave me out for the rest of summer. See you at the races soon."

Update (07/06/23) 10:11am PST

Cooper Webb and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have parted ways, effective immediately. The news was confirmed via a statement made by the manufacturer. Much has been said about Webb's relationship with KTM and how it has soured somewhat in recent months, but this news still comes as quite the surprise. '2' was unable to compete at RedBud, after a practice crash, but no one expected this bombshell to drop less than a week later.

"On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Cooper for the years of successes we have had together," Ian Harrison (team manager at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) revealed in the official statement. "Over the past five years, we have been on the 450SX podium 52 times and, of those, 21 were victories. We won the 450SX titles in 2019 and 2021, had a strong runner-up season in 2020 and finished third this year despite an unfortunate season-ending crash in Nashville. "Cooper had the option in his contract as to whether he wanted to race outdoors and he decided at Daytona that he would not compete in AMA Pro Motocross in 2023. However, following his SX season-ending crash in Nashville, Cooper reached out about racing MX and KTM agreed to support him for the summer. Both sides came into the series somewhat underprepared and a practice crash before RedBud sidelined Cooper once again. "Both Cooper and the team have decided to part ways, this will give him time to recover and then move on to the next chapter of his racing career," Harrison concluded. "The team and I wish him all the best. I will always be reminded of the success we have had together because Cooper's championship bikes and trophies stand proudly in the KTM race shop lobby."

Webb spent four and a half years aboard a KTM 450 SX-F and won two Monster Energy Supercross titles in 2019 and 2021, as well as twenty-one main events. It's heavily rumored that Webb will ride for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in 2023, although that is yet to be confirmed. The fact that his KTM contract has been terminated means that he could debut in 'blue' as soon as the SuperMotocross World Championship finals start in September.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad will continue to chase trophies in the 2023 Pro Motocross series with Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Maximus Vohland. It has already been revealed that Plessinger and Vialle will race for the team in 2024, but no additional signings have been made official at the time of writing. The athlete who will replace Webb has been heavily rumored for some time though, of course…