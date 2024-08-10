Conrad Mewse's Broken Ankle | News

Conrad Mewse of Team Great Britain was a revelation at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations – he overcame some personal demons and performed in a terrific fashion on home soil. Mewse stormed to fourth in the qualification heat on Saturday, then backed that up with 6-19 scores in his motos on Sunday. Compare that to his 25-23 scores at last season's event, in what was a weaker field, and it is quite a step.

Mewse was deemed 'heroic' in the hours after the event: he revealed that he broke his ankle in moto two and so there was an acceptable reason for his fall from 14th to 19th. All of the points that '30' took were included in Team Great Britain's score, as Max Anstie crashed out of moto one and could not compete in the second moto. The 19th that he claimed with that broken ankle was Great Britain's second-best result. 12th was the nation's final score, their worst since 2015.

"What a weekend. Firstly, I appreciate every single one of you that showed your support. Team Great Britain had a tough weekend, but we did not give up. I had a really good day going until unfortunately a little mistake early on in moto two resulted in a broken ankle bone, so 6-19 was all I could manage. Heart was on the sleeve all weekend and I am proud to say I gave it 110% for my country."

Mewse was classified in second in the 2024 Dirt Store ACU British Championship, behind Jeffrey Herlings, and he beat him in three motos. A valiant effort that underlined the speed that eluded him in international competition, because of confidence issues. It is for that reason that his performance at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations was so special.