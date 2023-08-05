Colt Nichols Uninjured in Denver | Injury Update

Lost in the chaos of the penultimate round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, Denver, was the fact that Colt Nichols crashed out of the 450SX main. Nichols was locked in a battle for third with Suzuki's Shane McElrath when the two tangled. It looked worrisome for a period, but Nichols has revealed that he is in one piece and will race at this weekend's final round in Salt Lake City.

"Denver was going pretty good until it wasn't. I made really good progress all day. I’ve been feeling more like myself on the bike the past two weeks. I just got tangled with another rider going for third place; it was a weird racing incident. I felt like I had a good shot of getting on the podium tonight, but I’ve just got to keep pushing. I’m a little banged up but excited to go racing next weekend."

Nichols may not be at full fitness when gates drop in Saturday night, but it is still a brilliant opportunity for him to make a bid for his maiden 450SX podium. '45' ended fourth in Nashville and had seemingly taken quite a step forward aboard his CRF450R. Twelfth is the position that he currently occupies in the standings, with eleventh place just eight points ahead.