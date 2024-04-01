The dreaded injury announcement has arrived: Colt Nichols of Liqui Moly Factory Beta will miss the start of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross with a torn rotator cuff. The health issue appearing in the days prior to Anaheim 1 is a particular blow – Beta has lost its star ahead of their debut in the off-road space in the United States.

"I am very disheartened to be missing the season opener at Anaheim 1 this weekend and the debut on my new BETA 450 RX,” Nichols said in a team statement. “I'm doing everything that I can to heal up so I can get back on the gate, hopefully see you guys soon." Nichols was a brilliant sixth at last term's season opener.

Liqui Moly Factory Beta has secured John Short as a replacement. Short, who has experienced success in 250SX in the past, will race until Nichols is ready to return. "I am eager to be a part of Beta's first supercross experience and to meet some new people along the way. I'm very thankful for the opportunity and thankful for all of my sponsors who are supporting my 2024 race program and allowing me to jump on with Beta at Anaheim while Colt is healing up."Colt

There is currently no timeline on Nichols' recovery. Short will, of course, be joined by Benny Bloss beneath the squad's awning.