Colt Nichols Sidelined | 2023 Indianapolis Supercross

Not much was said about Colt Nichols' hard hit at last week's Daytona Supercross, but that impact that he took to the head was so significant that he has withdrawn from this weekend's round in Indianapolis too. Nichols took to social media to confirm the news – the excerpt from his platform can be read in full below.

"Well, I wanted to give it a go this weekend but not quite ready to race yet. Bummed to be missing one of my favorite rounds of the year but I'll see you guys soon." - @_ColtNichols

Nichols has had a solid term in the premier division, as he is sat in tenth in the championship standings despite missing a round. The sixth place that he secured at Anaheim 1 remains his season-best ranking – he has appeared in the top ten once since. It is very likely that he will return to the series next week.