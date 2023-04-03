The 2023 Daytona Supercross is swallowing stars up, it seems, as Honda HRC just announced that Colt Nichols has been sidelined at the eighth round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Nichols fell in the first timed session and was too banged up to continue, so will rest this evening in an attempt to be at his best in Indianapolis one week from now. Nichols' teammate, Chase Sexton, qualified on top in 450SX.

Honda HRC confirmed Nichols' status via the social media excerpt that can be found below.