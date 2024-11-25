Colt Nichols' Injury Update | News

Colt Nichols of the Pipes Motorsports squad was the victim of an unavoidable incident at the third event of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship. Nichols, who tagged the rear wheel of a downed Dean Wilson, was transported to hospital, but escaped without serious injury.

"Well, the Perth trip didn't end too well. I struggled Saturday night for sure but felt better Sunday and had a racing incident happen in main one. Feeling beat up today but nothing crazy, so rest up and see what the next few days brings us. Thanks to everybody for checking in." – Colt Nichols

Despite the fact that he was unsatisfied with his Saturday, he did make it into the Super Final and finish in tenth. A sixth in Saturday's first main was the bright spot in an otherwise difficult weekend. The fall that ruled him out of the event occurred in the first main event on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Nichols will compete in the season finale, set for Abu Dhabi on December 04, but if he is deemed unfit then PMG will be forced to find a fill-in rider, per the rules of the FIM World Supercross Championship.

Nichols has dropped to ninth in the WSX championship standings now. Eli Tomac, the winner on both nights in Australia, leads Ken Roczen by 46 points.