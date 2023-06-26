Cole Thompson was set to make his WSX debut with the ClubMX FXR team, but a niggling back injury has forced him to step away from the YZ450F. Thompson, who finished tenth in 250SX West with a season-best finish of ninth, spent two weeks in extreme discomfort before discovering that there was a herniated disc in his back. The news was shared via the following statement on his social media.

"Update! Around two weeks ago, I started experiencing pain in my lower back and throughout my right leg. The pain progressively worsened and everyday life became difficult. MRI results showed a disc herniation with a compressed right S1 nerve root. Now understanding the problem, I can begin to recover and back doing what I love. It is frustrating not being able to ride but living in constant pain takes a toll on the body. I’m just ready to start feeling better and be 100% again."

ClubMX FXR are, of course, contractually obliged to have four riders present at each round of the FIM World Supercross Championship. A substantial fine is in place, if they fail to do that, and so Josh Cartwright will fill the position. Matt Moss (WSX), Luke Neese (SX2) and Enzo Lopes (SX2) are also entered under the ClubMX FXR banner.

The good news is that Thompson has 96 days to recover before the second event of WSX in Singapore. The Grand Prix of France, which was scheduled for July 22, has been postponed indefinitely (otherwise known as canceled). It is extremely likely that he will return to complete the ClubMX FXR squad when bikes hit the track in Asia.