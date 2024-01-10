MARIETTA, Ga. – October 1, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce that Christian Craig will return to the team for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship season. The Californian put ink to paper for a two-year deal to race the YZ450F and help the team with the development of their 250 riders.

Craig brings with him a wealth of experience and is looking forward to returning to the team where he enjoyed a lot of success and the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship. After joining in 2021, he kicked off his debut with a bang, winning the 250SX East season opener in Houston, Texas. He went on to add another five victories to his tally and a total of nine podiums during his two-year tenure with the team aboard the YZ250F in Supercross. For the outdoor season, Craig shifted gears to the Pro Motocross 450MX Championship aboard the YZ450F and scored some solid results to finish the year sixth in 2021 and had five moto podium finishes in 2022 to earn a top-five finish in the point standings.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager: "We are very excited to have Christian back aboard the Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F. We feel that he has yet to show his true abilities on the 450, and we look forward to bringing him back to where he belongs. We also look forward to having him back around the young talent that we have on our team to bring his experience and help us develop those younger riders."

Christian Craig – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #28: "I’m so excited to be back with the Star Racing team and grateful that even after two years away, they still welcomed and believed in me. It already feels so good to be back in the same environment where I won my championship and surrounded by the people who helped get me there! Looking forward to a great next couple of years!"