Christian Craig Delays Return | News

Prior to the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, Christian Craig pointed to Tampa as the likely point for his return. Now, as the event beckons, his target has shifted. Craig took to social media to confirm that he will not race at Raymond James Stadium nor will he make it to an event in the immediate future.

"I was originally hoping to be back by Tampa this weekend but I do not want to go out there not feeling fully ready, so going to give it a couple more weeks. I spent a lot of years rushing things and it never worked in my favor. Hope to be back behind the gate soon!" – Christian Craig

Craig's role at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is one with many layers: he trains and guides Haiden Deegan at the 250SX West races. Deegan is third in 250SX West – three points adrift of the red plate with one victory – after four rounds.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will be represented by Pierce Brown, Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher and Daxton Bennick in 250SX East.