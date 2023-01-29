Foothill Ranch, Calif. (January 29, 2023) – The Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki racing team welcomes Chris Blose to contend the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional Championship. Blose continues with Team Green™ after an impressive season abroad with the Bud Racing Kawasaki team in which he secured third overall in the World Supercross SX2 Class and second overall at the 2022 Supercross de Paris. Blose earned seventh overall in the 2022 250SX Western Regional Championship and aims to continue his success aboard the Kawasaki KX™250 when he joins the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team at Houston Supercross on February 4th.

"It's an honor to be gearing up to race with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team," said Blose. "I've seen the success of the team firsthand throughout my career and I’m really looking forward to going racing with their support. While Houston SX is coming up fast, I’ve had a lot of comfort on the KX™250 recently so the bike is familiar and we should be competitive right out of the gate."



Blose has begun working with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team in preparation for the Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional Championship opener on Saturday, February 4th at Houston SX in Houston, Texas.