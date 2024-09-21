Chase Sexton Out Of Las Vegas | News

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Chase Sexton has been ruled out of the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals with a hand injury. Sexton was landed on early in moto one – a tough blow after 31 events completed. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing confirmed the news via this statement.

A hand injury picked up in SMX450 Moto 1 has unfortunately ended Chase Sexton's night in Las Vegas. It's been a hard-fought season for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider – stay tuned for further updates once available. The first 450SMX moto was won by Jett Lawrence, with Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence in tow. A second in moto two would ensure that he defends his 450SMX crown.