Chase Sexton Announces Departure from Team Honda HRC

We're near the end of current contracts and inch closer to that time of the year when rider after rider will drop the official news of their new homes. Chase Sexton has touched on the first stage of that process, as he officially announces his departure from Team Honda HRC and the brand in general. Red machinery has been the only color he's raced as a professional but that will soon be changing as we await the announcement of his appointment to Red Bull KTM. Congrats to Sexton and Team Honda HRC who achieved much in their years together, including ending Honda's premier class championship drought in Supercross. Read Chase's comment below.

Chase Sexton - "Man it’s been one heck of a ride with the Honda family! Lots of ups and downs, two 250 SX titles, One 450 SX title, and tons of memories that will last a lifetime. Riding for Honda HRC was always a dream for me, and to make that a reality is really something special.



Thank you to each and every one of those team members that made my 4 year run there so special."