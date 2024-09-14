Chance Hymas will miss the remainder of the SuperMotocross World Championship, after aggravating his existing knee issue at the first playoff in Charlotte. Honda HRC announced that he sustained a bone bruise and experienced further discomfort in the free practice sessions at the Texas Motor Speedway. Remember that '48' confirmed to Vital MX in Charlotte that his ACL is 80% torn.

"After aggravating a previous injury to his left knee at the SuperMotocross opener, Chance Hymas and Team Honda HRC Progressive have made the difficult decision to have him sit out the remainder of the SMX series. Hymas has been riding with a torn ACL all season, but he has been able to compete at a high level. However, he suffered a bone bruise in the second moto at Charlotte and experienced discomfort during yesterday's practice sessions. Based on past experience, the team is confident Hymas will be ready to compete at a high level in a matter of weeks. The focus is to be totally prepared to race for Team USA at the Motocross of Nations on October 06."

The above extract from Honda HRC confirms that he has his focus has shifted to the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, where he will represent Team USA in the MX2 class. Reports suggest that the CRF250RW that he will race there has already been shipped to the United Kingdom.

Now that Hymas has joined Jalek Swoll and Casey Cochran on the sidelines, seven riders will be extracted from the 250SMX last chance qualifier. Two riders will miss out on racing the main events at Texas' Motor Speedway.