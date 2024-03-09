Chambers Racing enter MXGP, Sign Adam Sterry | News

There has been a movement in the FIM Motocross World Championship paddock ahead of the new season, as British racer Adam Sterry has agreed terms with Chambers Racing for 2025. Sterry, who pushed Team Great Britain to a podium at the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, has competed in select Grands Prix with the Schmicker Racing team this year. Schmicker, new to the paddock, was only slated to race in European Grands Prix, but injuries have stopped Sterry from attending all of those.

"I am really happy to be joining Chambers KTM for next year, as well as back racing in the ACU British Championship and European GPs. They are a great group of hard-working people with a lot of experience. With the package that we have, I am already excited and motivated to get going. Thanks to Tim and Mike for the opportunity and their belief in me."

This is rather interesting as it is a 'new' team to the FIM Motocross World Championship. Chambers Racing last competed in the full Grand Prix season in 2004, unbelievably, where they helped Christian Burnham to 12th in the MXGP (then named MX1) championship standings. Chambers Racing has focused solely on domestic competition in Great Britain since then, but with limited success. Signing Sterry should establish a foundation for domestic success, at the very least, with regular points-scoring rides in Grands Prix.

It is thought that the squad will field an additional athlete, likely in the MX2 class. Bobby Bruce and Jack Chambers have been linked to the seat.