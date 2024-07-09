Casey Cochran Out, Talon Hawkins In | News

Casey Cochran of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad has been sidelined, after a vicious crash in 250SMX timed qualification. Cochran was down for some time but was eventually helped off with support from the medical staff.

"Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Casey Cochran will unfortunately sit out SMX playoff one following a crash in Q1. We will provide an update on the 250SMX class newcomer once further information becomes available in due course."

Cochran was impressive in free practice on Friday, jumping into 12th and 13th in the two sessions. There is no word on the injuries sustained or whether he will be active at next week's feature in Texas. This does open the door for Talon Hawkins, fifth place in the 250SMX LCQ at noon, to race in the main events and effectively 'fill' the spot vacated by Cochran.

RJ Hampshire was the fastest qualifier in 250SMX, with Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer in tow. Action begins at 03:00pm EST.